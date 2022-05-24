OBITUARY: Wayne Edward Davis

It is with great sorrow we announce the death of Wayne Edward Davis of Franklin, TN who passed away on May 20, 2022, at the age of 81 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne Kelly Davis and Lillian Irene Davis of Charleston, WV.

Wayne is survived by his wife Dorothy Foster Davis of 60 years, son Stephen Wayne (Sarah) Davis, Sudbury, MA, daughter Cynthia Ann (Robert) LaMendola, Franklin, TN. Grandchildren Caroline Foster Davis, Lucy Bradstreet Davis, Christopher LaMendola, Taylor (Tyler) Stewart, Brian (Jenna) LaMendola, and great-grandchild James Stewart.

In his early years, Wayne achieved Life Scout status in the Boy Scouts and was a certified lifeguard at Virginia Beach. Wayne graduated from Nitro High School and West Virginia State College. A few years post-graduation, he moved his family to the sunshine state where his children quickly adopted his love of the beach.

His employment years consisted of working in the banking industry in Charleston, WV., and accounting work for Zando, Martin & Milstead Architects & Engineers (Charleston, WV), Harris Corporation (Melbourne, FL), Allied Signal (Ft Lauderdale, FL) and Miller Legg Engineering (Ft Lauderdale, FL).

His hobby was restoring older Corvettes (with trunks) for himself and friends. Wayne’s passion for classic cars taught his children to appreciate the beauty in the older models. His children loved helping him in his shop and piecing the classic cars back together. He was a member of Space Coast Vettes of Melbourne, FL, and won several awards for the cars he restored.

Wayne cherished his family and loved spending time with them whether it was doing woodworking projects with Lucy, cheering on Caroline in her many sports activities, or vacationing with Christopher, Taylor, and Brian.

When people met Wayne it didn’t take them long to realize he was a kind man. Wayne’s greatest enjoyment in life was helping other people. Whether it was with organizations such as Habitat For Humanity or helping neighbors and friends, he had a giving heart and was a true handyman. One neighbor described Wayne and Dorothy as a married Bob Vila and Martha Stewart.

He will be missed by everyone who knew him. His family will cherish all the memories and are thankful for the extra time granted from the team at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center.

There will be a Private Service.

The family would be honored if donations were made to the American Cancer Society in honor of his battle with this horrible disease.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Avalon Hospice and nurse Carol, nurse Lori, and their team. Thank you for showing your love for our dad and husband through your kindness, strength, and support.

