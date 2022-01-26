OBITUARY: Wayland J. Smith

Wayland J. Smith, age 71 of Brentwood, TN, passed away on January 20, 2022.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Jillene Rose Smith.

Survived by wife, Linda McCalister Smith; sons, Kevin (Megan) Smith and Keith (Jennifer) Smith; stepsons, Matthew Wilson and Cannon (Carol Schell) Wilson; grandchildren, Jillene, Jesslyn, Jackson, Parker, Beckett, McCalister, and Julian; sister, Linda Smith; brothers, Warren Smith, and Wade (Jane Carol) Smith.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Woodson Chapel Church of Christ, 5800 Edmondson Pike. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to Healing Hands International or Towada Water Well in India. Visitation will be Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 1-5 p.m. at Woodson Chapel Church.

