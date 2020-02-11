Wayland D. Basford age 74 of Franklin, TN passed away February 9, 2020. Wayland retired with the US Air Force as a Staff Sergeant.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Basford and parents, George and Louise Morton Basford. Survived by his daughters, Heidi (Merle King) Fisher, Anna (Jason) Holloway and Katherine Basford; sons, Andrew (Karen) Basford and David (Kayla) Basford; grandchildren, Michal, Drew, A.J., Caleb, Layla, Jonathan and Isaac; great grandchildren, Anakin and Deegan; brother, Danny Basford; sisters, Belita Ellis, Pamela Basford and Mary Fisher.

A Memorial Service will be held 4:00PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation being held 2 hours prior, Hershel Osborne officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AMVETS Kirkwood Memorial Post 1, 1001 Saint Louis Ave. Valley Park, MO. 63088.