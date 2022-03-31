OBITUARY: Warren Jerome ‘Jerry’ Reilly

Warren Jerome ‘Jerry’ Reilly, age 89, a resident of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at NHC Cool Springs.

Born on May 23, 1932, in Watertown, South Dakota, Jerry was the son of the late William “Bill” Lawrence Reilly and the late Ethel Naomi Welch Reilly.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and was of the Catholic faith. Jerry married Sharon Reilly on January 6, 1962; she preceded him in death on August 19, 2020. He worked twenty years for Durkee Foods before retiring. In his younger years, Jerry enjoyed fishing and golfing. His greatest hobby was gardening. Jerry was the last surviving member of the renowned Spring Hill Liars Club.

He is survived by his children, Michael Reilly of Watford, ND, Catherine Reilly (fiancé, John Fout) of Tazewell, VA, Jeanne (Steve) Roche of Franklin, TN, Candus (Tony) Theis of Carver, MN, brother, Mike (Vonnie) Reilly of Watertown, SD, sister, Joan Sanner of Springfield, IL, grandchildren, Ryley Roche, Kelsey Roche, Delaney Roche, Joclyn (Chad) Druvenga, Lucas (Marina) Theis, Elizabeth (Andy) Keegan, Sam (Jess) Theis, great-grandchildren, Caleb, Aidan, Elizabeth, Eve, Coy, Frankie, Everett, Charlotte, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Steven Reilly, and brothers, Skip Reilly and Jim Reilly.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Deacon Tim Conley officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Resurrection in Maury Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at the funeral home.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

