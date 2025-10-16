OBITUARY: Wanda Sue Cook Johnson

Wanda Sue Cook Johnson, age 66, of Lewisburg, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Wanda was born on January 12, 1959, in Franklin, TN, to the late Charles and Bobbie Cook.

She was preceded in death by her son, Vance Ragsdale, and her brothers, Bobby Joe Cook and Kenneth Wesley Cook.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 23 years, Robert Johnson; children, Sabrina Ragsdale and Tommy Pruitt; her siblings, Charlie (Marci) Cook, Ernest William Cook, and Hazel (Wayne) Kirby; and her cherished grandchildren, Dustyen and Wesden.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, October 20, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 203 S. Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 PM, officiated by Bro. Raymond Johnson.

Wanda will be remembered for her loving heart, strong faith, and the joy she brought to those around her.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the grandchildren’s education fund.

