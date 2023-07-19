OBITUARY: Wanda R. Withers

Wanda R. Withers, age 94, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Wanda was born February 8, 1929 in Blount County in The Smokey Mountains of Tennessee.

She married William Barney Withers on August 20, 1949 in Nashville Tennessee. Wanda was a long-time member of Walker Memorial Baptist Church and of the Eastern Star Chapter #449 of Franklin, Tn.

Wanda was preceded by her husband, William Barney Withers; parents, Charlie and Alice Rolen; siblings; Clara Gilstrap, Charles Rolen, Margaret Gregory, Ruby Crump, Bill Rolen and Gerald Rolen.

Wanda is survived by sons, Mike Withers (Dorothy Lee) and Kevin Withers (Karen); daughter, Patsy Brown (Bill); grandchildren, Madison and Darby Brown, Savanna Faith (Bruce) Cornibe and Riley Withers; great-grandchildren, Azariah and Mordecai Cornibe; sister Lota Simmons and sister-in-law Patsy Rolen.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 pm at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Pallbearers will be Charles Rolen, Joe Richards, Jeff Richards, Mark Richards, Tim Rolen, Jeff Swindell. Honorary pallbearers will be the ladies Sunday school class at Walker Memorial Baptist Church and Eastern Star Franklin #449

