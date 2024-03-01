OBITUARY: Wanda Paschall Seay

Wanda Paschall Seay was born in Ridgely, Tennessee on December 14, 1945. Suddenly and shockingly, Wanda passed from this earthy home to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 25, 2024 @ 6:06 a.m. On Thursday night February 22, she fell victim to a sudden blot clot to the back of her brain. Immediate brain surgery followed to remove the clot. The emergency operation left her unconscious. She never regained consciousness. And from this earth on Sunday.

After working for Judge Joe C. Riley for almost 30 years, Wanda married Terry Seay from Hampton, VA on September 28, 2002. After living for 4 years on Buckroe Beach in Virginia they relocated to Franklin, TN in June of 2006, and the rest is sort of songwriter history. They began hosting songwriter events in December of 2009. The events became so popular that Storme Warren featured them on GAC-TV’s “Headline Country” in January of 2011. The event exploded! Now, three homes later and after over 250 events later, “itsallaboutZmusic.com” has lost its signature smiling face.

The outpouring of love and condolences cannot be overstated. The entire songwriter community has lost an angel. Heaven has gained one feisty, spirited unfiltered lady who truly believes that “Music Heals”. She has joined her sister, Libby Phillips. Together once again I am sure they are kicking up some music event somewhere.

Survived by husband, Terry Seay; sons, Michael Gordon Paschall and William David Paschall; grandchildren, Michael Brandon Paschall, Laura Ashley Paschall and Nina Jade Paschall; and great-grandson, Aiyden Fowler.

Funeral services will be conducted by Carol Hardwick on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. (visitation 12:00 noon – 2:30 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Christ Church Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

