OBITUARY: Wanda Marie Everly Groover

Wanda Marie Everly Groover, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at NHC HealthCare in Franklin.

Born November 10, 1937 in Carnegie, PA., she was the daughter of the late Valentine Keith Everly and the late Edna Anna Cole Everly.

Wanda was married to James Dennis Groover who preceded her in death in August of 1995. She was a former Assistant Cafeteria Manager at Edmondson Elementary School, in Brentwood, TN. and was a member of the Brentwood Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula (Danny) Duvall of College Grove; sister, Sheldine Armstrong of Williamson, GA; grandchildren, Brian James (Megan) Groover, Jesse Glynn Brannon Groover, Asa Alexander Duvall, Lacey Alexandra Duvall; great-grandchild, Eli James Groover; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by; her son, James Dennis “Jim” Groover Jr.; sister, Dorothy Frank; and brother, Valentine Everly.

A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. at Brentwood Baptist Church in the Inman Chapel, entrance “ I ” on the west side of the building, 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN. 37027, with Gayle Haywood officiating and Bill Gray and Danny Duvall speaking. A private burial will take place at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville, GA. at a later date. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 2:00 P.M. –3:00 P.M. at Brentwood Baptist Church. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

