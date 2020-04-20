Wanda Lou Adams, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away April 17, 2020.

She was married for 65 years to her loving husband Joe Don Adams. She was a longtime member of South Main Baptist Church in Houston, TX, First Baptist Church in Madisonville, TX and Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, TN.

Preceded in death by; parents, Glen David Green and Dorothy Comstock Green. Survived by; her husband, Joe Adams; daughters, Teri Adams (Richard) Headen and Lisa Adams (Ed) Cook; grandchildren, Aaron (Lexi) Headen, Emma (Nash) Fleet, Anna Headen, Ali Cook and Grace Cook; great grandchildren, Alden Headen and Rowan Headen; and many other loving family members.

A Private Family Graveside will be conducted on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jeff Bowden officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St., Houston, TX 77002.

