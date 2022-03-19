OBITUARY: Wanda L. Poythress

In the early morning hours of March 17, 2022, Heaven gained a precious woman.

Wanda Poythress, better known to our family affectionally as “MeMaw’’ before a diagnosis of dementia, was a kind, free-spirited woman who loved to laugh, clean, and cook amazing meals. She had a passion for many things, but most of all she had a passion for Jesus and for being a wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother, mother in love, sister, sister-in-law, and friend.

Her family and friends watched her be, for years, the most incredible mom to her children. As she gained a daughter-in-law, she made an effort to make her feel welcome right away and loved her just as a daughter. She taught so many lessons about following your dreams and loving with all of your heart.

When you’re deep in the trenches of caring for a parent or loved one who is battling advanced dementia, it gets harder with each passing year to remember the heart, the core, of the person he or she used to be… well over the past 12 hours… as MeMaw was declining rapidly… we began to talk about our remembrances of her life and personality.

All at once, feelings of sadness, and frustration of the cruel disease gave way to a much larger emotion that has guided and comforted her family throughout these past few hours. That emotion is gratitude for “who” MeMaw was and “whose” she was. She loved Jesus and loved serving him in her church. She was extremely proud after years of living in a separate state to finally be near and support her son whom she loved wholeheartedly. She was so proud that she could now not only call him her son but could call him her pastor…Tony Lollis.

We watched her as she loved Phillip and Bryan and chose them as her very own and all of their families and was a proud MeMaw to all the grands and great grands. She was proud of her family and loved to tell everyone about each one of them.

Last and certainly not least… she loved her husband. Her family has watched “PePaw” care tenderly and faithfully for her 24 hours a day. He has truly been a role model of a husband in the bad times, the good times, and until death do us part. Surely there is a special place in the heart of heaven for spouses like Ray Poythress. There are no regrets…she was well cared for with much love and dignity.

So MeMaw… we as a family are grateful to our Lord and Savior for giving “You” to us and for every precious memory. Celebrate with Jesus… for we know you are enjoying being in His Presence.

In addition to her loving and caring husband: Ray Poythress; she is survived by three sons (and daughters-in-law): Tony (Tammy) Lollis, Bryan (Kim) Poythress, and Phillip (Penny) Poythress; a brother: Jack Smith; seven precious grandchildren, and seven glorious great-grandchildren.

Wanda’s family will gather with friends on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM for visitation. A Celebration of Life, officiated by Pastor Tony Lollis, will begin at 5:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Refuge Church in Spring Hill, TN at 2001 Campbell Station Parkway, A-7, Spring Hill, TN 37174 in her memory.

