



Wanda Jean Hill, age 69 of Franklin, TN passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

Wanda is originally from Williamson County, TN. She had worked in customer service with Kroger.

She is preceded in death by father, JC Fox, Sr.; grandsons, Scott Carter and Gunner Adams; great grandson, Adam Panos.

Survived by; husband of 21 years, Lonnie Hill, son, Wesley (Jackie) Adams; daughter, Crystal (Chris) Graves; brothers, Roger (Etter) Fox, JC (Shelia) Fox, Jr., and Randy Fox; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted 1:00PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial will be at Greenbrier Cemetery in the Bending Chestnut community.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wanda J. Hill Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com



