OBITUARY: Wanda Jane Inman

Wanda Tatman Inman, age 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home in Spring Hill, Tennessee, on January 9, 2025.

She was born on November 23, 1944, in Opelousas, Louisiana, to A.E. “Buddy” and Oner Grace Tatman. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents.

Wanda is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, William A. “Bill” Inman; her three daughters, Pamela Bischoff (Ben), Dana Rachal (Steve), and Cathy Eschete (Dylan); and her seven cherished granddaughters, Laken Rachal, Lexi Hubbard (Ethan), Lindi Rachal, Lauren Rachal, Isabella Eschete, Presley Eschete, and Kennedy Eschete. She is also survived by her precious great-granddaughter, Hadlee Hubbard; her sister, Carolyn Billeaudeau (Gary); and many extended family members and dear friends.

Wanda was a lifelong educator who devoted more than 30 years to teaching students in Louisiana and Florida. She served for many years as a middle school English teacher and librarian at Port Barre High School, where she treasured her time with students and colleagues and deeply loved the young people she served. Teaching was not simply her profession; it was her ministry, and she poured her heart into every child she taught.

Wanda was a woman of deep faith and a devoted follower of Christ. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and her heart and many treasured memories will always remain with her church family at First Baptist Church of Opelousas and the Port Barre and Breaux Bridge communities. Her faith shaped the way she lived, loved, listened, and served others.

Above all, Wanda loved her family. She was immensely proud of her daughters and found great joy in being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She always had a listening ear, a gentle word, and a heart open to anyone who needed encouragement.

The family takes comfort in knowing that Wanda was ready to meet her Savior and now rests in the presence of her Lord.

A private celebration of life will be held with family in Tennessee at her daughter’s home.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to honor Wanda’s memory by supporting the ministry of Acadian Baptist Center in Eunice, Louisiana, or by sharing Christ’s love through a listening ear or a simple act of kindness just as she did throughout her life.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her faith, her kindness, and the many lives she touched.

The care of Mrs. Wanda Tatman Inman has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com