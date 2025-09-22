OBITUARY: Wanda Gilbert

Mrs. Wanda Ward Gilbert age 77 of Fairview, passed away Thursday, September 18, 2025, in Dickson Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born January 31, 1948, in Pulaski, TN to the late James Ward and Martha Garner Ward. Mrs. Gilbert was a former paralegal of Bart Durham Injury Law.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband, Harvill Gilbert and her first husband and father of her children, Robert Cartwright; daughter, Deborah Cartwright Ford; brother Steve Ward; grandchildren, Michael Cartwright and Michelle Wybraniec.

Mrs. Gilbert is survived by a daughter, Linda Cartwright. Other survivors include six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Gilbert will be held on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Felts Cemetery with burial to follow.