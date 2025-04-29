OBITUARY: Wanda Faye Weaver

Wanda Faye Brown Weaver, 82, resident of Spring Hill, died Sunday, April 27, 2025 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Clay Gentry officiating. Burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 from 3:00 PM till 7:00 PM at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Online condolences may be extended at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born January 30, 1943 in Spring Hill, TN, she was the daughter of the late Joe Richard Brown and the late Amanda Myrtle Brown. Mrs. Weaver was the youngest of 13 and a 1962 graduate of Spring Hill High School. On October 6, 1962, she married Jack Ray Weaver. Along with her husband, Mrs. Weaver was a partner and operator of The Happy House Day Care Center for many years. She loved taking care of all children like they were her own. She also enjoyed spending time with her husband and family at the Tennessee River, where they had a camp on the water. Mrs. Weaver loved growing flowers, fishing, and having fish fry’s for her family and friends. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Weaver was a member of Lanton Church of Christ.

In addition to her husband of 62 years, Jack Weaver, she is survived by sons, Mike “Buck” Weaver and Jeff (Jessica) Weaver; daughters, Lori (Jimmy) Woodall and Lisa (Craig) Konkle; grandchildren, Julia Weaver, Seth Weaver, Beka Weaver, Mandy (Will) Birkel, Jackson Woodall, Courtney Logue, Kailey (Jason) Williams; great-grandchildren, Liam Birkel, Brandon Sharp, Cheyenne Sharp, Trayston Jackson, and one on the way; brother, Jimmy (Doris) Brown; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eleven siblings. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.