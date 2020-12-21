OBITUARY: Wanda Elizabeth Garner Farmer

Wanda Garner Farmer, age 67, of Antioch, TN and formerly of Williamson County, went to be with the lord on Dec. 18, 2020 after a brief illness.

Wanda was born in Williamson County to the late Andrew Garner and Sennie Elizabeth Johnson Garner. Wanda grew up in the Peytonsville Community and was a Secretary and a Caretaker most of her life. She loved traveling, decorating, the beach, and was always helping people. She loved serving the Lord and loved her family dearly. She always lit up the room and she will be greatly missed. Wanda was a member of Christ Church of Nashville.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life for thirty years, John Thomas Farmer who passed away May 28, 2020, her brothers, Thomas Milton Garner, Jerry Garner, sister, Ann Garner Carr, and sister-in- law, Shelia Byard.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly (Jeff) Howell, Brothers, Carl Garner and Jimmy (Teresa) Garner, sister, Helen Garner Reynolds, sisters-in-law, Patti Garner and Judy Farmer Forehand, several Nieces and Nephews, and Grand Dogs, Snowman and Max.

Graveside Services will be conducted 1:00PM Tuesday Dec 22, 2020 at the Sango Cemetery, 3375 Sango Rd. Clarksville, TN 37043 with Mark Thompson officiating. Family to visit with friends at the Gravesite from 12:30 until service time at 1:00PM. Request that if you can attend, please dress casual and warm.

Nephews will serve as active pallbearers and honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Garner and Jeff Smith.