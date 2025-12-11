OBITUARY: Wanda Elaine Williams Monroe

Wanda Elaine Williams Monroe, a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2025, at her home in Arrington, TN. She was born on May 6, 1960, in Nashville, TN, the cherished daughter of Irvin Leaver and Linda Sue Leaver. Wanda’s life was a beautiful testament to kindness, resilience, and the unwavering love she held for her family.

Wanda was the embodiment of joy; her smile could light up any room, and her outgoing nature drew people in. She was known for her generous spirit, often giving the shirt off her back to those in need. A true spitfire, Wanda was a force of nature who faced life’s challenges with strength and grace. Her family was her greatest treasure, and they were the light in her eyes, inspiring her every endeavor.

Wanda’s legacy will be carried on by her devoted husband, Michael Monroe, and her children: her daughter, Dustie Williams (Tim), and her son, Michael Dority (Jenna). She also leaves behind her stepchildren, Sarah Ross (Brandon), Kaitlin Monroe, and Daniel Schwenke (Rachel), who will forever remember her loving presence. Wanda was a proud grandmother to Levi Traugher, Miah Dority, and Austin Dority, and her step-grandchildren: Madeleine, Dylan, Hayley, Jaxson, and Landon, who brought her immense joy.

Wanda is survived by her brother, Ted Leaver (Melissa), and her nephews, Brandon Leaver (Danielle) and Courtney Leaver (Ashley), along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.

Throughout her life, Wanda enjoyed many hobbies and interests that brought her happiness. She was a passionate NASCAR fan and cherished her time spent at the beach, creating beautiful memories with her best friend, Laurie Wagner. Wanda had a fondness for watching “General Hospital,” which was a favorite pastime she often shared with her family. Her time bartending at the VFW in Smyrna, TN, was not only a job but a place where she connected with her community and made lasting friendships.

Wanda’s life will be celebrated at a later time. Wanda Elaine Williams Monroe’s spirit will live on in the hearts of those she loved, and her legacy of love and strength will continue to inspire all who knew her. She will be greatly missed but forever remembered for her warmth, laughter, and the boundless love she shared with her family and friends.