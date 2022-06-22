OBITUARY: Wanda Charlotte (Akin) Hatcher

Mrs. Wanda Charlotte Akin Hatcher, 92, of Franklin, Tennessee, crossed over to heaven on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

She was a 1946 graduate of Pontiac High School, Michigan. Wanda was a devoted Christian, always an active member of church (Fourth Avenue Church of Christ in her last years) and she loved to pray.

Her love and devotion to her husband, Gene, was witnessed by all. They recently celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary. Throughout her business career, Wanda held executive secretarial, office management, and bookkeeping positions; most particularly in architectural firms in three different states. Wanda’s gourmet cooking and baking were appreciated by all.

Her gift of hospitality was extended to family, friends, and visitors from around the globe. Wanda enjoyed playing cards and board games, reading spiritual books and historical fiction, corresponding with out-of-state family members and friends, and hearing news about her children, grandchildren, and great-grands.

Wanda was preceded in death by her loving parents, Orville and Hilda Akin; her beloved daughter, Lisa C. Carr, and dear brother, Douglas Akin.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gene Hatcher; daughters Diane Kilmer, Judy Ide, and Jan Hatcher; grandchildren David Kilmer, Jane Kilmer (Dan Nordheim), Kevin Ide, Michael Ide, Paul Denovich, Katrina Denovich, Jesse Carr, Elizabeth (Kevin) Ganus, James (Kelcey) Carr, and Mary J. Carr, and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at the Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, Franklin, TN on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Visitation at 1 pm. Service at 2 pm. Memorial donations may be sent to: IHCF/Africa Christian Hospitals @ www.ihcf.net or Project New Start @ www.projectnewstart.org

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/