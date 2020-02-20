Wanda Adcock Martin age 73 of Fairview, TN passed away February 17, 2020. She was born and raised in Williamson County to the late George Thomas and Pearl Mangrum Adcock. Wanda retired from France Corp., and also worked at Country Café in Fairview, TN.

She is survived by her son, Steven (Tonya) Martin; daughters, Shellie Martin and Shelia Neeley; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be 11:00AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hudgins Cemetery, Don Buttrey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Visitation will be held 4-8:00PM Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com