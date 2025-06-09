OBITUARY: Walton Stone Dennis

Walton Stone Dennis Jr, aged 88, passed away on May 23, 2025, in Franklin, TN. Born on October 3, 1936, he lived a full and vibrant life and was loved by many.

Walt graduated from Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh NC and soon after served in the US Army in Korea, a period that he spoke of with pride. Following his military service, Walt met and married his wife of 65 years, Mary Lou Geile and they had 3 daughters. They moved to Nashville TN in 1970 and he ventured into the business world initially managing snack shops in the business district, then opening his own deli in Brentwood, Tn. He later retired from Two Rivers Ford following a 20 year career in sales.

Walt would best be described as a people person. He was quick with a joke, never met a stranger, and loved nothing more than making people laugh -especially children, whose joy brought him his greatest delight.

In retirement, Walt spent his time golfing, painting and working in his woodshop but his greatest pride was creating and maintaining his beautiful yard.

A devoted and doting grandfather, Walt cherished time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He especially treasured family trips to Ocean Isle Beach, a favorite place since childhood.

Walt was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Geile Dennis. He is survived by his daughters Cheryl Bell, Cathy Wunder and Susan Buck; his grandchildren, Matt, Michael, David, Kelsey, Corey, Carly, Dylan and Hayley. His great grandchildren, Hanley, Theo, Millie Ruth, Oliver, Charlotte, Henry and Hayes; and his brother Mark Dennis of Myrtle Beach, NC.

The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at Larkspur Conservation in Westmoreland Tn

