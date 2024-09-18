OBITUARY: Walter ‘Walt’ P. Wilson

Walter “Walt” P. Wilson affectionately known as “Walt,” went to sleep in the LORD at the age of 86 after a brief battle with pneumonia. He passed away peacefully in Nashville, TN, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in New York City on February 22, 1938, Walt dedicated his life to serving the LORD and sharing the Good News of JESUS with the world. His ministry of evangelism touched countless lives, leading over 300 million people to pray a prayer to accept JESUS.

Walt’s journey began in NYC in a neighborhood named “Hells Kitchen”. Walt was a street kid, along with his childhood sweetheart and future wife Dee. In 1955 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) before finishing high school. He proudly served for four years, embodying the Marine spirit and greeting every fellow Marine with a heartfelt “Semper Fi.” Before he finished the Marines, he rode a train back to NYC and married Dee. He left the Marines at the rank of Sergeant. Fifty years after he left the USMC, he was asked to share his Christian Testimony to the 3000 recruits at the Marine Corps Training Center in Parris Island, S.C. He became a legacy speaker and volunteered to speak to those recruits every 90 days for almost 10 years. Walt was always humbled that over 80,000 recruits hear his testimony with untold thousands giving their life to the LORD.

Following his service, Walt had an illustrious career spanning over 35 years in Silicon Valley. He was Regional Manager of Fairchild Semiconductors, Director of North American Ops for Apple, and later became Senior Vice President at Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC). While working as a consultant with CSC, Walt was sent to M.I.T., where he contributed to the early uses of the internet. It was during this time that Walt received a vision from GOD to use the world wide web as a tool for spreading the Gospel across the world. Listening to God, he retired from CSC and began his Evangelism Career.

In 2004, after meeting Mel Gibson, Walt created his first website for the film The Passion of the Christ. That website alone brought over 20,000 people to CHRIST. Shortly thereafter, Walt founded his first Christian nonprofit, Global Media Outreach, which to date has presented the Gospel to over 2.7 billion people, with more than 300 million praying to accept CHRIST.

After his beloved wife, Dee, went to be with the LORD, Walt moved to Tennessee in 2017 to be near his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. In 2021, Walt received another vision from GOD to spread the Gospel specifically within the U.S. In 2023, he co-founded Hope4America.us alongside his good friend, Patrick E. Moore. Through this ministry’s efforts, over 38,000 Americans have prayed to accept CHRIST since January 1, 2024.

Walt is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dee.

He leaves behind a loving family, including his daughter Nancy McEachern (Rick), his son Timothy Wilson (Nora), his cherished grandchildren Leah Mills (Scott) and Michael McEachern, and his beautiful great-grandchildren Levi, Poppy and Calla Mills.

Walt’s legacy of evangelism, particularly his mission to spread the Gospel in the U.S., will live on through the organizations he helped build and the countless lives he touched.

He will be laid to rest at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 5 in Madronia Cemetery, 14766 Oak Street, Saratoga, CA, next to his beloved wife, Dee. A Memorial Celebration will be held at Graystone Quarry, 4510 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin, TN. Walt’s family takes comfort in Matthew 25:23, “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!”

Walt’s family wants to thank the wonderful caregivers in the ICU at Ascensions St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville Tennessee for their loving care.

You can help continue Walt’s legacy of Evangelism by making a gift to Hope4America.us. Gifts can be made in his honor on the website, www.Hope4America.us, or mailed to 5110 Maryland Way, Suite 340, Brentwood, TN 37027.

