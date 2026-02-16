Walter Stephen McQuinn, born on November 6, 1954, in Pontiac, Michigan, passed away on February 10, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, and his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched.

Walter proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1972 to 1976, demonstrating a commitment to his country that he carried with him throughout his life. He was known as a true caregiver, dedicating himself fully to his family and anyone in need. His proudest accomplishment was the loving family he nurtured, ensuring that they always felt supported and cherished.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marsha Miller McQuinn; his daughter, Pamela (James) Street; his son, Tim (Faith) McQuinn and his brothers, James (Christina) McQuinn and Harold (Michele) McQuinn. Walter was additionally a loving grandfather to Ewan, Lillie, and Dani, whose laughter and joy brought immeasurable happiness to his life. Walter was an employee of General Motors/Saturn Corporation for 33 years.

Walter had a special passion for watching sports and was always there to share in the excitement and camaraderie that came with it. Known as a handyman around the house, he took pride in being able to tackle any project or repair, always with a smile and a willing heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Hallie McQuinn, and his brothers, Scott Harold McQuinn and Scott Richard McQuinn. Their memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held on February 21, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation, Rock Steady Boxing (Bridges for Parkinson’s) or your local Parkinson’s Foundation.

Walter Stephen McQuinn will be deeply missed, yet his spirit and the love he shared will forever resonate within the hearts of his family and friends.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

