Walter Reed Capps passed away peacefully on January 23, 2026 in Nashville at the age of 93.

Walter Reed was born October 17, 1932 in Waverly, Tennessee to Dr. Hiram Clyde Capps and Eugenia “Jean” Capps. He attended elementary and junior high schools in Waverly before becoming a boarding student at Battle Ground Academy (BGA) in Franklin where he graduated in 1950.

At BGA, he played on the 1946 and 1948 Mid-South Conference championship football teams. He also participated on the basketball and track teams, also wining Mid-South Conference awards in 1948.

After graduation, Walter Reed attended Vanderbilt University where he was a 1954 graduate in Business Administration. While at Vanderbilt, he played varsity football his freshman and sophomore years, was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and participated in many intra-fraternity activities and sports.

Following college, he served in the U.S. Army until August 1957. During most of this period, he was stationed in Japan attached to a military security organization in Yokohama.

After return to civilian live, Walter Reed moved to Nashville and married Katherine Ann Smith of Nashville on May 27, 1958. To this union a daughter, Kathy Jean, was born, for whom he was an amazing and wonderful father.

He pursued many business and entrepreneurial endeavors, including real estate investments, and developing apartment complexes, motels, and condominiums in Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, and the Gulf Coast.

Walter Reed had many lifelong friends from his BGA and Vanderbilt days, enjoying BGA alumni luncheons and Kappa Sigma gatherings as long as his health would permit. A photo of the “BGA Boys” remains on the wall at the Chop House in Franklin. Many recall his ability as a great storyteller.

Walter Reed was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Ann Smith Capps, his parents, his brother Dr. E. C. Capps, step-daughter Sandra Goodman Green, brothers and sisters-in-law Reece L. Smith, Jr. (Marcella) and William U. Smith (Margaret), and nephew Mark Smith.

He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Capps, sister-in-law Barbara Capps, step-son Barry (Debbie) Goodman, step-grandchildren Brent (Andrea), Blake and Katie Goodman and Shana (Dennis) Hoy.

In addition, other survivors include nephews and nieces Reece Smith III (Emily) and their children Lauren, Lindsey, and Reece IV; Steve (the late Denise) Smith and their children Stephen and Matt; Karen (Tim) Costello, Michelle Smith, Bill Smith, Jr., Wade (DeeAnn) Smith, and David (Mills) Smith, along with numerous other great-nephews and great-nieces, whom he was known fondly as “Uncle Walter.”

Special thanks to the Alive Hospice team and to his great-niece, Blake Smith, for their compassionate care and assistance in the final weeks.

A Memorial Service is planned for Friday, February 20, 2026 in the Chapel at St. George’s Episcopal Church at 3:30 pm.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email