OBITUARY: Walter Jacob Young

Walter Jacob Young, age 72 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

In his earlier years, Walt was in the U.S. Air Force from 1968-1972, stationed at Homestead AFB in Homestead, Florida. There he guarded President Nixon. He was also with the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and then as a Postmaster in North Carolina. He also loved playing video games, fishing, spending time with family, and cooking; but especially grilling.

Walt was preceded in death by, his parents, Walter A.P. and Renia Keturah Anthony Young.

He is survived by, his wife, Mary Elizabeth Lambert Young, son, Michael (Amy) Young, daughter, Shannon (James) Morse, sisters, Sharon (Jack) Pascoe, Donna (Bob) Miller, Lynda Wagner, grandchildren, Annica & Catelyn Morse, Madeleine & Amelia Young, and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life was Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

