Walter Graves Lillard, age 92 of the Cross Keys Community passed away April 14, 2020 at his residence. Walter was a native of Williamson County, TN where he was a longtime farmer. He was a former employee with the State of Tennessee Highway Department.

Preceded in death by parents, Davis and Ethel Graves Lillard; brothers, Milton Lillard, Leon Lillard, Marvin Lillard and Oliver Lillard. Survived by: wife of 70 years, Eunice Bennett Lillard; sons, Larry (Susan) Lillard, Jerry (Karen) Lillard and Carl Lillard; grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Snyder, Angie Lillard, Andrea Seehaver, Caleb (Katie) Lillard and Adam (McCain) Lillard; great grandchildren, Maclaine and Reagan Snyder and Joseph Seehaver.

Private family graveside service will be conducted 1:00 PM Thursday, April 16, 2020, Bobby Bennett and Brian Snyder officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com