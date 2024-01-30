OBITUARY: Walter ‘Don’ Glendon Gatlin Jr.

Walter “Don” Glendon Gatlin, Jr. age 79 of Franklin, TN passed away January 28, 2024.

Don was a lifelong resident of Williamson County, TN. He was known as an upholsterer and could upholster anything from furniture to hotrods. Don also worked in maintenance for the Franklin City Schools and he also worked at CPS. He loved to fish and feed his turkeys on Bear Creek Road.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Glendon & Jessie Gatlin; daughter, Jessica Smotherman; brothers, David Gatlin and Howard Gatlin.

He is survived by sons, Glenn (Rhonda) Gatlin of Franklin, TN and Brian Gatlin of Lewisburg, TN; daughter, Tammy (Kevin) Adair of Franklin, TN; companion of thirty-one years, Mary Connell; son-in-law, Brian Smotherman; grandchildren, Jake Adair, Kayla M. Gatlin, Will Smotherman and Alissa Smotherman; great-grandchildren, Knox & Addison Adair.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 2, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Chuck McElhannon will officiate. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro or Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

