OBITUARY: Walter ‘Bill’ Rollie Williams III

Walter ‘Bill’ Rollie Williams III age 73, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2008.

He married the love of his life, Freeman Lou Williams on October 10, 1981. Bill was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church. He retired from Chrysler after 32 years. Bill loved to read, play on the computer, listen to music, and NASCAR. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Walter Rollie Williams, Jr. and Dorothy Jane Douthat Williams; sister: Rachel Beck; father-in-law: Freeman Poindexter; brother-in-law: Jim Poindexter; and Special Friend: Butch Martindill.

Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Freeman Lou Williams; mother-in-law: Lucille Poindexter; nephew: Bryan Beck and wife, Leah; niece: Janet Beck; great-niece: Kimberly Rose; brother-in-law: Tom Beck; special friends: Danny Thompson, George Mock, Liz, and Casey Hobbs, Kevin Clunan, Heather Banner, John, and Charlyn Kelleher, Tony Vatile, Dave and Ulla Bartlo, Paul and Nancy Berringon; many other friends at Chrysler; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held in Pocahontas, Arkansas. Brother Nelson of First Free Will Baptist Church will handle the service. Arkansas services will be entrusted to McNabb Funeral Home at 870.892.5242.

Local arrangements are provided by SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174. 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

