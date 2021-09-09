OBITUARY: Wade A. Savage, Jr.

Wade Arnold Savage, Jr., age 86 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Wade was born in Nashville, TN on January 26, 1935, son of the late Wade & Dorine Savage.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Savage & son, Tracy Savage.

Survivors include his children; Pam (Gary) Fisher, Terry (Kelli) Savage & Kerry (Donna) Savage; grandchildren, Madison Savage, Lindsey (John) Robert & Daylon (LaVonda) Savage; great-grandchildren, Jackson & Logan.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating.