OBITUARY: Wade Edward Dunham

Wade Edward Dunham, age 48 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on October 15, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ingrid Fischer Dunham. Survived by his son, Fischer Dunham; sister, Karen (Bill) Moles and nephew, Jackson Moles.

Wade was a fan of football and NASCAR, but above all, spending time with his son, Fischer. Wade and his son enjoyed attending Titans games as well as going on their annual camping trips to Talladega, AL to watch the NASCAR races. Wade coached Fischer’s youth football teams for several years. He enjoyed every minute of coaching those boys and will forever affectionately be known in his local community as “Coach Wade”. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The family will welcome friends for a gathering from 4:00 – 5:30 pm on Saturday and a Celebration of Life Service at 5:30 pm, October 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064 (615) 794-2289.

During the gathering and service, please be aware of COVID 19 guidelines and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter. The family invites friends to share fond memories of Wade and sign the online guestbook at williamsonmemorial.com