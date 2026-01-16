Wade Cummins Obituary

Wade Cummins aka Elvis Wade was a man known not only for his voice, but for his heart. A devoted minister, loving father, and cherished “Poppy,” Wade lived his life anchored in faith, guided by love, and poured out in service to others.

Though his journey took him around the world, Wade never lost sight of what truly mattered. He believed deeply in Jesus and dedicated his life to sharing that love with everyone he met. Whether through music, ministry, or quiet conversation, Wade’s greatest desire was always to bring others closer to Christ. His faith was not something he spoke about only on a stage, it was something he lived every day.

Wade had a giving heart. He noticed people who were hurting. He gave when no one was watching. He prayed for strangers, encouraged the discouraged, and offered kindness without hesitation. To know Wade was to feel seen, welcomed, and valued.

But above all, Wade was a family man. Nothing brought him more joy than his children and grandchildren. Being a dad and a Poppy was his greatest pride and his most treasured calling. His love for them was constant, unconditional, and unwavering. They were his legacy, his laughter, and his reason.

Wade’s life was a reflection of the love he carried within him—a love rooted in faith, given freely, and shared generously. While he will be deeply missed, the legacy he leaves behind is one of compassion, devotion, and a life lived for something far greater than himself.

As many of you know, he deeply loved ministry and was especially devoted to his “church family” and online outreach “Lifting Up Jesus”, which was at the heart of his life’s work.

We kindly ask that in lieu of flowers, you honor Wade by visiting his website, https://elvis-wade.square.site/. Here, you can purchase his CD’s, or the DVD of his movie, “The Identical” or make any heartfelt contribution you desire.

Even in death, we believe his ministry will continue to reach hearts and draw people closer to the Lord. You can be assured that all purchases and/or contributions and donations will directly go toward the support of continuing his ministry. For those of you who loved his movie “The Identical”, Wade had other unpublished faith-based movie scripts, books, and personal testimonies. Professional promotion, production and distribution is very expensive, yet it was Wade’s deepest desire that these works be shared so they could lead more people to Christ and encourage believers around the world. We are confident this is what he would have wanted, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who helps us carry his mission forward and preserve the legacy he so faithfully built.

Wade was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Posey Cummins; his daughter Misty Lynn Cummins; his brothers Charles, Dub, and Harold Cummins; his sister Fay Cummins; and his parents Louie Bell Cummins and William Reese Cummins.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Betty Jeskey; his children Wanda (Tim) Cherry, Brenda (Jonathan) Tuschl, Aaron Cummins, and Jessica (Keegan) Hill; and his six cherished grandchildren, Dilyse Clifton, Alexis Cummins, Brieanna Cummins, Micah Cummins, Cade Tuschl, and Riley Hill. He is also survived by his sisters Karen Chaney and Helen Brooks, many nieces and nephews, and dear friends, Wayne Bates, Paul Bates, and Claire Schwartz.

A Celebration of Life honoring Wade Cummins will be held in true Elvis Wade concert style and is Open to the Public on Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 1:00–4:00 PM at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, Tennessee.