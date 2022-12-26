OBITUARY: Vivian Mae Jones

Vivian Mae Jones, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Spring Hill, TN passed away on December 23, 2022. She was born in Reed, KY to the late Estel & Lena Eastwood.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Vivian retired after 37 years as a tax auditor with the State of Tennessee. She was a former member of First Baptist Church of Spring Hill. Vivian is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Jones; sister, Brenda Myrick and her beloved dog, Max Jones. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Chris) Clifford of Thompsons Station, TN, and Denise (Joey) Bearden of Spring Hill, TN; son, Michael Jones of Seattle, WA; brother, Jerry (Lillie) Eastwood of Ft. Pierce, FL; sisters, Shirley Morgan of Port St. Lucie, FL and Patricia Sanders of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Kimberly (Chad) Beard, Caleb (Sara) Clifford, Justin (Erica) Bearden, Jason (Ashlee) Bearden and Patrick (Bernadette) Jones; great-grandchildren, Greyson Bearden, Levi Bearden, Cason Clifford, Carter Beard & Dallas Coyle and many other loving family members.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 30, 2022, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Jerry Easterwood will officiate. Entombment at Spring Hill Memorial Park will follow the service. Grandsons and Mike Barnett will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Givens and Bobby Greene.