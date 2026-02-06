Vivian Joyce Burnett, 90, of Hermitage passed away on Wednesday, January 14th. Born to James E. Blackwell and Aileen Campbell Blackwell on November 25th, 1935, Vivian remained in Nashville where she would grow both her career and her family.

Vivian proudly worked with Genesco of Nashville for over 50 years. She had resided in the Hermitage community since 1973 and was a long-term member of New Hope Baptist Church where she was very active. She loved studying God’s word and participated in mission work with her beloved Church Family. She loved to travel with her family and friends, across the state or across the globe; If a trip was planned, she was there! She found joy in the small things, like strawberry ice cream, sweet treats, spending time with her friends and family, and shopping. She may have questioned, “Do you think there is a Chicos in Heaven?”

Those left to cherish their Memaw’s memory are her children, Randy Burnett (Gail), Brenda Gray (Alvin), and Sandy Foster; 8 grandchildren, John Burnett, Stevie Burnett, Megan Terry (Adam), Miranda Womack (Zach), Shannon Callis (Josh), Christopher Burnett, Shahein Moussavi (Ivette), and Sherien Moussavi; 7 great-grandchildren, Harper, Sutton, Mason, Noah, Aiden, Kallie, and Kenna; and 1 brother, James E. “Jay” Blackwell.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, Steve Burnett; one grandson, Michael Burnett; and one brother Ellsworth Blackwell.

