OBITUARY: Vivian Elaine Lattimore

Vivian Elaine Lattimore life came to an end on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the age of 71 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ms. Lattimore was born on December 24, 1952 in Williamson County, Tennessee to the parents of Willie Otey and Tommie Helm Johnson.

Ms. Lattimore leaves to cherish her many memories children, Barbara Helm, Trisha (James) Dowell; 13 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Helm, LaShanda (Michael) Rucker and Linda Brown; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Ms. Lattimore will lie in state on Thursday, March 28, 2024 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family, Friday, March 29, 2024 from 11 until 12 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, Fairground Street, Franklin, TN 37064 with funeral to begin at 12 Noon. , Elder Ronald Caldwell, officiating and Elder Ralph Moore, eulogist. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, Tennessee. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/