OBITUARY: Vito Anthony Ricciardi

Vito Anthony “Tony” Ricciardi age 89 of Franklin, TN passed away October 13, 2020.

Vito is preceded in death by his son, Rick Ricciardi and great grandson, Cody Keith Noe. Survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer (John) McKay, Bo (Jennie) Ford, Jaime Lyn Rader (Stephanie Johnson) and Jeanie Rebecca (Aaron) Jarrell; great grandchildren, Aiden Waller, Andrew McKay, Matthew McKay, Austin Jarrell, Jaxon Ford and Jacie Jarrell; Special Caretakers, Vickie and Jeff Hayes; Love of his Life, Norma Jean Ricciardi and Special Friends, Bobby & Vickie Rader, Dianne Mealer and Bill Ford.

A Graveside service will be held 12:00 noon Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Jim Taylor officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the graveside service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home