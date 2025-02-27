OBITUARY: Virgnia Walters Cheek

Virginia Walters Cheek was called Home on February 23, 2025. Her journey on this Earth was known for her loving spirit, her kindness, her strength and her unwavering faith.

Virginia was born to William E. and Lera Walters on Sept. 14, 1930 in Franklin, TN. Together she and her husband, Jim Cheek raised five children. Virginia was also known as “MamaTwo” to her thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

She was a beloved daughter, mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Cheek; granddaughter, Virginia Waller; grandsons, Jim Cheek and Franklin Staggs; great-grandson, Tate Parker.

Virginia is survived by her children, Camille C. (Richard) Lowe, Laurie Cheek Omohundro, Suzanne (Jim) Cheek Hillin, Emily Cheek and Ward (Lea) Cheek. She was the heart of her family, and she led by example and love. Always love. Her family was blessed to belong to her.

Saturday March 8 there will be a Receiving of Family and Friends in the Community Room at Harpeth Hills Church of Christ. A private family gathering and burial be later in the day.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Hy Lake % Harpeth Hills Church of Christ. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com