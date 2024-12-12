OBITUARY: Virgle Leon Stanford

Virgle Leon Stanford, was born on April 15th, 1943, in Franklin County, Alabama. His earthly journey is finished as he crossed the line to the eternal rest of his Lord and Savior on December 9, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his parents Virgle and Mary Jane Stanford, brother Bobby, niece Cynthia.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Judy (Wilson) Stanford, they celebrated 60 years of marriage this year, Sons, Scotty (wife Beth) and Patrick (wife Abby) 3 grandchildren, (Scotty and Beth) Tiffany, Jonathan and (Patrick and Abby) Meredith. Brother David (Deborah) a host of cousins, and friends.

He was a 1961 graduate of Phil Campbell High School, where he played football, basketball, and baseball.

After, high school he attended Walker Jr. College in Jasper, AL, then transferred to Auburn University. He received a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering in 1966 from Auburn.

After, college he worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation as resident engineer for construction of the Interstate Highway System in Nashville on I-40 and I-24. In 1971 he began a business known as Stanford & Associates Inc., an Engineering, Land Planning and Surveying Company. He operated this business with integrity for 49 years. He worked with many developers in Williamson County, as this was the times when Williamson County really began growing in the area of residential development in Brentwood, Franklin and Spring Hill. He did commercial work included the first Kroger in Spring Hill, and in Franklin the Harpeth Ford and Toyota dealerships, Kroger, Alexander Plaza, the first Wal-Mart and Waffle House on Highway 96. He made a valuable contribution to the community. He enjoyed his work and loved helping people.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Franklin for 26 years, Oak Valley Baptist for 10 years and Lakeview Baptist of Auburn, AL for 10 years. He served as a deacon, Bible teacher, and various leadership roles. He and Judy worked with the youth of FBC for 15 years and did many Mission trips with them.

He was always available for whatever activities their sons were in as they were growing up. He helped start the Quarterback Club at Franklin High School and was the first President. They served as chaperons for FHS band trips and camps several years.

No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who Love Him. 1 Corinthians 2:9

Service Schedule:

Visitation:

Friday, December 13, 2024

12:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174

Funeral Service:

Friday, December 13, 2024

Starts at 2:00 pm (Central time)

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174

Burial:

Friday, December 13, 2024

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leon’s memory and in honor of his grandchildren can be made to:

The Ridgecrest Foundation PO Box 128 Ridgecrest, NC 28770 www.ridgecrestfoundation.com

Epilepsy Foundation 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675 Bowie, MD 201716 www.epliepsy.com

