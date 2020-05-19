



Virginia Tomlin Reynolds, of Franklin, TN, age 99, and was soon to have lived 100 years, passed away Saturday May 16, 2020.

Born on June 17, 1920 in Williamson County to the late Dave and Bessie Skinner Tomlin. Mrs. Virginia was a retired Inspector with the former Jamison Bedding Company. She loved farming, gardening, and her flowers. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church for many years and she really enjoyed helping do things for her church. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death along with her parents, her husband, James M. Reynolds, son, Jimmy Reynolds, Four Brothers and Five Sisters. Survivors include her son, Cary (Hilda) Reynolds, grandchildren, Shelly (Kevin) Clingan, Debbie (Heath) Albritton, Ruth (David) Patton, Matt Reynolds, eleven greatgrandchildren, daughter in law, Ann Reynolds, and several nieces and nephews.

Private Family Graveside Services will be on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery with Jim Taylor officiating. Private Family Visitation will be on Tuesday prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made in Mrs. Virginia’s name to Epworth United Methodist Church through the funeral home or directly with the church.

