OBITUARY: Virginia Reid (Ray)

Virginia Ray Reid, age 82 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Virginia was born in Williamson Co. on November 14, 1937, daughter of the late Dave & Allie Ray, Sr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Paul Reid, brother, James Ray & sisters, Lola Crouch, Daisy Crouch & Christine Edmunds.

Survivors include her brother, Dave Eugene Wray, Jr.; sisters, Mary Louise Barbon & Josephine Anderson.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12:30PM on Sunday August 23, 2020 in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Theron Crouch, Mike Crouch, Zack Watkins, Zeke Watkins and Troy Coleman will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 2000 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME www.williamsonmemorial.com