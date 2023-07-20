OBITUARY: Virginia Opal Neff

Virginia Opal Neff, age 89, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023, at her residence.

Born on January 5, 1934, in Hettick, Illinois, Virginia was the daughter of the late Joseph Franklin Schofield and the late Opal Mamie Bettis Schofield.

She married Arthur Neff on October 11, 1952; he preceded her in death on July 7, 2017.

She worked as a secretary for many years before retiring in 1996. She enjoyed cooking and loved to read, especially mysteries and thrillers. She also enjoyed visiting the Senior Center in Columbia where she played cards and orchestrated card tournaments. Above all, Virginia loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Alan (Sheri) Neff of Columbia, TN, daughter, Connie (Darrell) Leitze of Columbia, TN, daughter in law, Trudy Neff, brothers, Russell Schofield, Johnny Schofield, Charles (Julie) Schofield, sister in law, Patsy Tillery, grandchildren, Joe Neff, Joshua Neff, Jennifer Neff Hall, Kate Neff, Travis Garner, Jayna Leitze, Keisha Forsythe, twelve great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joe Neff, and sister, Mary Turner.

The family will celebrate her life with services at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

