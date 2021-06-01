OBITUARY: Virginia Louise Smith Bennett

Virginia Louise Smith Bennett, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully on May 28, 2021. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Lloyd P. Bennett. She was the daughter of Robert C. Smith and H. Louise Livingston Smith. She had one twin sister who also preceded her, Bobbie J. Winstead. She is survived by two daughters, Stacey (Rick) Naron and Jennifer (Bruce) Hines, and two grandchildren, Bennett Naron and Claire Elizabeth Hines.
Virginia is a native Tennessean who spent most of her life in McMinnville, TN before moving to Franklin. She attended Tennessee Tech University and Middle TN State University. She was a lifelong member with the First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the church choir and spent much of her time doing volunteer work. She was also a member of the Ben Lomand Garden Club and Quester Club.
A private service will be held May 31, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Sarah Carty from Franklin First United Methodist church officiating.
