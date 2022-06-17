OBITUARY: Virginia ‘Jenny’ Lewis

Mrs. Virginia “Jenny” Lewis of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, she was 84 years old.

Jenny previously was employed as a preschool teacher at Holly Tree Gap Child Care Center. In her early years, she was a softball coach for both of her daughters.

Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Henry Lewis; son, Joseph Henry “Joey” Lewis II; grandchildren, Erik J. and Sara V. Abernathy; parents, Alvin and Anna Mae Gibson Fletcher and brother, Timothy “Timmy” Fletcher.

Survived by: daughters, Pam (David) Jones, and Shari Lewis; brother, Larry (Brenda) Fletcher; sisters, Mona Plants and Corba Bailey; grandchildren, Erin J. (Mike) Pavelchik, Shannon L. (Josh) Diaz, Monica K. Hielman, Rick J. (Sarah Walker) Carey and Jesse C. (Monica) Lewis, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Saul Eady, Jr. officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

