OBITUARY: Virginia ‘Jenna’ Margrave Palmer

Virginia “Jenna” Margrave Palmer, age 74 of Franklin, TN, passed away on February 11, 2022.

Preceded in death by parents, Harry E. and Katherine Margrave.

Jenna owned and operated a Cruise Agency based out of Franklin, TN for many years. She enjoyed traveling and going to many countries on cruises. She also was very active in real estate. Jenna loved the Lord and her family. She enjoyed swimming and did as often as possible.

Survived by daughters, Lisa (Craig) Cornelison and Kate Palmer; sons, Jeff Palmer and John (Mercedes) Palmer; grandchildren, Nathan Cornelison, Parker Cornelison, Aiden Palmer, and Jonny Palmer; brothers, George Margrave and Ande Margrave.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, February 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at ClearView Baptist Church, 537 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37069 by Rev. J. Tommy Jobe.

Arrangements by Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.