OBITUARY: Virginia Fitzgerald Cotton

Virginia F Cotton was born August 30, 1938. She was the third child born to the late Bolin Fitzgerald Sr. and Katherine Fitzgerald and departed this life January 21, 2021 at the Franklin Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

She received her education in Williamson County Public Schools system and attended Thompson Station Church of Christ.

Virginia loved to serve others by cooking, nursing, cleaning, and taking care of those that were in need. She worked in several historic restaurants in Franklin. Her last job was a crossing guard for the City of Franklin for over fifteen years. She enjoyed seeing the children go to school each day.

Virginia was known as ‘Jean’ to most who knew her well. She would say her best accomplishment was her children. Jean made everyday special with her cooking and positive spirit. She loved and celebrated every holiday and gave thanks for each day.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bolin Fitzgerald, Sr., mother, Katherine Fitzgerald, and brother, Bolin Fitzgerald Jr (Junior).

Jean leaves to cherish her memories, devoted husband, James Cotton, sons, Michael (Ruthie), James-Jimmy (Alfreda), Elvis (Demetria), Ricky (Latanya), Timothy (Katrina), and daughter, Cindy, siblings, Mary Etta Curll, Charles Fitzgerald, John Fitzgerald (Bernice), Robert Fitzgerald (Cynthia), 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins ,and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00pm on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Mike Williams officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Monday and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

A special thanks to the Franklin Wellness and Rehabilitation Center and Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.- Proverbs: 3:5-6

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com