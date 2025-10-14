OBITUARY: Virginia Doris Ford

Virginia Doris (Taylor) Ford of Franklin, TN, born July 24, 1938 was peacefully released from this life on October 10, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Winnie Taylor, infant son Roger Ford, and husband, Edward Ford.

Doris is survived by her son Tony (Lisa) Ford, granddaughter Stephanie (Blake) Shearer and two great-grandchildren – Taylor Shearer and Jackson Shearer.

She was also survived by many dear friends and former co-workers from Harpeth Hills Funeral Home and Memory Gardens as well as friends she made in the last year and a half at The Lantern at Morning Point.

Her family honors the memories of the good times that remain. The family would also like to express sincere appreciation to the staff at The Lantern in Franklin, TN, and the Gentiva Hospice team for their care, kindness, and support during the recent months.

A graveside service honoring Doris’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 15 at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Family and friends are welcome to stay and visit with the family following the service.