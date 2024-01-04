OBITUARY: Virginia Doris Bowman-Grady

Virginia Doris Bowman-Grady was born and raised in Harriman, TN. She grew up on her family farm just outside of town.

She learned the piano and sang in high school which was one of her first passions in life. She married into the military life which took her off the farm and into travelling and meeting new people. Traveling and making friends became another passion in life, she was always the best friend one could have.

During this time, she had and raised 4 sons, who would later in life give her 8 grandchildren, these grandchildren would remain one of her greatest passions in life and would become a great-grandmother. Her greatest passion in life would have to be that she loved the Lord. Like all of us, she was not perfect but realized you didn’t have to be to follow Jesus.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Jesse and Addie Brooks, her son, Howard Edwin Bowman (Eddie).

Surviving her is her brother Allen Brooks and wife Shirley and nephew Jeff Brooks. Sons; Mike Bowman and wife Robin, Greg Bowman and wife Kathy, Glenn Bowman and wife Alice and cherished daughter-in-law, Janet Bowman. Grandchildren, Brook Bowman, Lindsay Bowman, Jesse Bowman, Mikalah Bowman, Hunter Bowman, Carter Bowman, Laura George and Ames Bowman. Great-Grandchildren; Everette George and Annie George.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, January 5, 2023 at 9 am at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/