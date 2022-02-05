OBITUARY: Virginia Dare Parker

Virginia Dare Parker, age 92, a resident of Spring Hill passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

Her wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest in her hometown of New Madrid, Missouri. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on August 21, 1929, in New Madrid, Missouri, Virginia was the daughter of the late Simon A. Tanner and the late Nellie Rachael Price Tanner. She enjoyed music, playing the keyboard, singing, and reading. She loved reminiscing, sharing memories of her childhood and life. Her faith and love for God was deep and unwavering. She was very giving, compassionate, loved people, and was known for her great words of wisdom and encouragement. Her greatest joy in life was loving her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a true and caring mother and grandmother up until she drew her last breath.

She is survived by her daughters, Dana (Johnny)Isaac of Spring Hill, Angela Parker of Missouri and Tawnya Parker of Missouri; son, Reuben Parker of Missouri; brothers Doyle (Mary) Tanner of Georgia, Jackie (Lila) Tanner of Missouri, and Gary (Barbara) Tanner of Missouri; ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ruby Alfred Parker, children; Ronnie Parker, Terry Parker, and Tamara Squires; brothers, Billy Tanner, Freddie Tanner, Travis Tanner and Sam Tanner; sisters, Reba Adkins, Marie Harralston and Barbara Forsythe.