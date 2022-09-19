OBITUARY: Virginia D. (Day) Hamilton

Mrs. Virginia D. (Day) Hamilton passed from this earthly life into eternal life on Thursday, September 15, 2022, she was 92 years old.

She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Estel Hamilton.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Lisa); grandchildren, Chris (Jamie), Claire Landry (Evan) and Lucy and great-grandchildren, Jack and Stella. The family all called her Nanny.

She has led an exemplary life of faith, love and service to others. Virginia was a coal miner’s daughter and learned the importance of knowing Jesus Christ as her Lord and savior from her parents, Fred and Victoria Day.

She married the love of her life, Estel, in 1951 and they moved from Pound, VA to Knoxville, TN and joined Fifth Avenue Baptist Church where she faithfully served in many capacities for 68 years including: teaching children, visitation, choir, serving on countless committees and doing anything necessary to help someone or help celebrate something involving her gift of hospitality and cooking talents.

Virginia loved retail sales and worked for the JC Penney Company for more than 30 years until her retirement in 1995. She served the Knoxville Community by volunteering to serve meals, the Angel Tree and at Habitat for Humanity.

In 2019, Virginia moved to Brentwood where she worshipped at Brentwood Baptist and made countless friends at Brookdale of Franklin.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 19th from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 followed by a memorial service. There will be a graveside service for family and close friends on Tuesday, September 20th at 3:00 p.m. at Lynnhurst Cemetery 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorial donations can be made to Brentwood Baptist Church.

