OBITUARY: Virginia C. (Chaffin) Williams

Virginia (Ginny) Williams Swafford, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away on February 17, 2022.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late JT & Julia Chaffin.

Ginny began working with Blair, Follin, Allen, and Walker as Receptionist in 1970. BFAW experienced several mergers during her career, affording her the opportunity for internal growth. During her 30 years of service, Ginny held several important positions, and her hard work and excellence earned her recognition and often made her the first point of contact for many clients. Ginny ended her insurance career as Executive Assistant to the President and CEO of Willis Corroon of Nashville, retiring in 2000 to spend more time with friends and family. Ginny was a faithful member of Brentwood United Methodist Church where she worked in the Nursery for 10 years. She was Mimi to many, Mother to three, and Sweet Pea to one, her loving husband and soulmate, Willie.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, James Chaffin and Bobby Chaffin. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, William “Willie” Swafford of Franklin, TN; son, Mark (Ginger) Turner of Grand Forks, ND; daughters, Julie (Michael) Morgan of Franklin, TN and Cindy (Lloyd) Uselton of LaVergne, TN; step-children, Chris (Katie) Swafford of Gallatin, TN, Jason Swafford of White House, TN and Lisa (Kevin) Wilson of White House, TN; brother, Glenn Chaffin of Pulaski, TN; grandchildren, Chad (Ashley) Turner, Jay (Heather) Turner, Aubrie (Ben) Williams and Lauren (Patrick Mills) Morgan; and many other loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 26, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Brentwood United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Alive Hospice or Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

