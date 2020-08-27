OBITUARY: Virginia B. Sullivan

Virginia B. Sullivan, age 71 of Franklin, TN passed away August 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Framingham, MA to the late John & Ruth Bruneau.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, James Sullivan and brother, John Bruneau. She is survived by her sons, Auston Martin of Wartrace, TN and Chris Sullivan of Franklin, TN; daughters, Terri Lynne (Jeff) Patterson of Toledo, OH and Michelle E. (John) Ladd of Franklin, TN; brothers, Robert (Sara) Bruneau of Seattle, WA and Richard (Karen) Bruneau of Savannah, GA; sisters, Pat Bruneau of Savannah, GA, Jeanette Siglar of Sacramento, CA & Barbara (Ralph) Rowe of Ft. Meyers, FL; grandchildren, Hunter (Brandi) Martin, Caitlin (Bryon) Price, Journey Sullivan, Aaron (Kristen) Patterson, Eric (Callie) Patterson, Adam Patterson, Julia (Bryan) Tomlinson, Joey (Stacie) Corralez, Justin (Kacey) Corralez and Josh (Christina) Corralez; great-grandchildren, Chase, Grayson, Amelia, Piper, River, Brooklyn, Ava, Josie, Arlo, Noah, Porter, Leah, Natalie & Sophia.

Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Friday, August 28, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Virginia Sullivan Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com