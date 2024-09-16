OBITUARY: Virginia Ann Campbell

Virginia Ann Campbell, a cherished mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2024, surrounded by her loving family at home after a long illness.

Born on December 20, 1940, in Chilton County, Alabama, Ann grew up in Clanton and graduated from Verbena High School as the salutatorian. Her high school years were marked by her roles as a cheerleader, a basketball player, and her notable talent in music, where she played the piano and sang in a local trio.

Ann’s life was dedicated to her family and she was a strong woman of faith. As a devoted stay-at-home mother in Huntsville, Alabama, she embraced her role with unwavering love and support. She was an active member of Whitesburg Baptist Church, where her musical talents shone brightly as she sang in the choir and frequently performed as a soloist.

In 1996 Ann married Del Campbell, the love of her life, whom she met while working as a receptionist at Intergraph. Together, they traveled the country during Del’s career with Deloitte, building a life filled with joy and adventure. Their marriage was a source of great happiness until Del’s passing in 2017.

Ann was known for her beauty, grace, and impeccable sense of style. A consummate Southern hostess, she delighted in cooking and entertaining. Health-conscious and energetic, she enjoyed running as long as her health permitted. Her supportive nature was evident in her enthusiastic participation in her children’s activities, from band concerts and sports events to plays. Her vibrant personality and social spirit made her a beloved friend to many.

She is survived by her children: Kecia McBride (Keith Norris), Kip Driver (Jim Athens), and Kami Abbate (Matt). As Grammie, she was adored by her eight grandchildren: Kameron, Noah, Aidan, Ian, Anna, Madeline, Colin, and Bella, and she delighted in the presence of her three great-grandchildren.

Ann is also survived by her sister, Robbie M. Williams, as well as three nephews and a niece.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Williams; her brothers, Johnny Williams and Benny Williams; and her husband, Del Campbell.

Ann will be remembered for her loving spirit, her vibrant zest for life, and her unwavering devotion to her family and friends. Her legacy of grace and kindness will continue to inspire all who knew her.

