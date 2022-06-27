OBITUARY: Virginia Ann (Brown) Hammox

Virginia Ann Brown Hammox “Jenny”, 89, Franklin, TN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 22, 2022, after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

Virginia was preceded in death by her son Ronnie Denis Ragsdale, her father James Thomas Brown, her mother Mary Huffman Brown Cox and stepfather Noah Jackson Cox, her brothers Charles Duncan Brown, Joseph Thomas Brown (“JT”), Robert Brown, Gordon Brown (“Bud”), Eddie Cox and Clinton Cox, and one cherished sister, Dorothy Marie Brown Sullivan.

She is survived by her daughter Diana Kelley (Wade) of Culleoka, and son Brett Hammox (Starr) of Portland, grandchildren Christopher Brown, Colton Brown, and Megan Ann Davis all of Columbia, five great-grandchildren Rylan and Hudson Brown, Knox Brown, Addison, and Sadie Davis all of Columbia, and her beloved brothers Marvin F. Cox (Emily) of Franklin and Walker Cox (Sheila) of Kentucky as well as, many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was a 1951 graduate of Pearl Cohn High School in Nashville, TN employed by BellSouth for several years. Later she worked at Durango Boot for over ten years before the Franklin plant closed.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Chapel in Franklin with interment following. Family members serving as pallbearers are Bryce Cox, Philip Cox, Carey Cox, Ricky Cox, Barry Cox, Bobby Cox, and Wesley Hammox. Pastor Chuck McElhannon will be conducting services.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289. 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1656278649192415

